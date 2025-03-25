Malik Urges PTI To Avoid Spreading False Narrative Outside Jail
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday urged the members of Pakistan
Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid spreading false narrative outside jail premises.
There is no restriction on freedom of expression but spreading untrue stories outside Adyala jail could
be avoided, he said while talking to a private television channel.
He suggested the PTI members to adopt democratic norms for playing politics in the country.
PTI founder was facing jail due to different cases, he said adding that the courts will decide the fate of PTI founder on the basis of evidence.
