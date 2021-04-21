Malika Bukhari asks opposition to utilize parliament forum for betterment of people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Barrister Malika Bukhari Wednesday asked the opposition parties to utilize the forum of parliament for solving issues of people instead of protecting their own interests.

'No one would be allowed to challenge writ of the state on pretext of protest and agitation', she warned while talking to a private news channel.

She said no one would be allowed to discuss state matters on roads, adding, opposition can utilize parliament forum to debate national and international issues.

She said there is no room for violence in islam which is a religion of peace. No society allows violent behavior and extremist approach creates unrest.

She said the protection of the lives and properties of citizens is the foremost responsibility of the government and it will fulfill its duty at any cost.

Everybody is equal in front of the law and no one will be allowed to challenge the writ of the state, she asserted.