Malikpura Gunfight Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :At least one person died and two others were injured on Tuesday during a clash between two armed groups in Malikpura, Abbottabad.

According to the police sources, the clash started due to a property issue and later converted into a gunfight where one person, identified as Khalid Mehmood, was shot dead, while two others Akhtar Mahmood and Mahmood Akhtar sustained critical injuries.

Rescue 1122 medical teams shifted the dead and injured to Ayub Medical Complex where after completion of medico-legal formalities, the dead body was handed over to the heirs.

City police station Abbottabad registered a murder case under section 302 and started an investigation and also sent a team to arrest members of the other group responsible for the incident.

