Malir Development Projects Included In Karachi Package: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Malir development projects included in Karachi Package: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that the development projects of Malir were included in the Karachi Package.

He stated this while talking to media persons after condoling with PTI leader belonging to Malir Dr Masroor Siyal over the death of his uncle at his residence in Malir, here.

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh and other PTI leaders were also present on the occasion.

The Governor said that he would present the report of his visit to Thatta to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

Speaking on the visit of Prime Minister to Sindh, he said that the PM would also visit other parts of the province during his next visit.

He said that the province was still backward and they could not leave the people of the province in this condition.

Replying to a question, he said, 'We are the servants of Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) and the respect of the Holy Prophet is above all.'

