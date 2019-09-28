Malir Expressway to facilitate suburban Karachiites

Sindh government is fast materializing arrangements for construction of a 38.75 kilometer long Malir Expressway to facilitate people commuting to and from suburbs of Karachi to main city and also its downtown on daily basis.

Sindh Ministers for Local Bodies, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Imtiaz A Shaikh, holding the portfolio of Energy discussing the project in a meeting to discuss the project agreed that satisfactory completion of its ongoing bidding process for the project would help begin the scheme by next month (October).

The envisaged Malir Expressway, from Kathore in Malir to Jam Sadiq Bridge - located close to KPT Flyover, will comprise of three lanes and shall also meet the need for smooth cargo flow between industrial areas of Karachi to seaport.

The meeting was further informed that it would also be linked to M-9 at Super Highway thus connecting to interior parts of the province.

The two ministers observed with satisfaction that Malir Expressway would be a significant addition to work being undertaken by the department local bodies for enhancement of traffic related infrastructure in Karachi.

Malir Expressway, part of series of public-partnership projects initiated by the Sindh Government (with many already and several others near completion) was decided to be undertaken with absolute transparency.

On the occasion the meeting further reviewed the 50 mega-watts power generation project for Karachi and it was observed that conversion of biodegradable waste for the scheme would also help towards cleanliness of Karachi.

Sindh Secretary for Local Bodies, Roashan Shaikh, Sindh Secretary for Energy Department, Mussadaq A Khan, KWSB Managing Director, Asad ullah Khan and Incharge, Public -Private Partnership Unit of provincial Fiance department, Khalid Shaikh were also present on the occasion.