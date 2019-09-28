UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malir Expressway To Facilitate Suburban Karachiites

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 05:13 PM

Malir Expressway to facilitate suburban Karachiites

Sindh government is fast materializing arrangements for construction of a 38.75 kilometer long Malir Expressway to facilitate people commuting to and from suburbs of Karachi to main city and also its downtown on daily basis.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh government is fast materializing arrangements for construction of a 38.75 kilometer long Malir Expressway to facilitate people commuting to and from suburbs of Karachi to main city and also its downtown on daily basis.

Sindh Ministers for Local Bodies, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Imtiaz A Shaikh, holding the portfolio of Energy discussing the project in a meeting to discuss the project agreed that satisfactory completion of its ongoing bidding process for the project would help begin the scheme by next month (October).

The envisaged Malir Expressway, from Kathore in Malir to Jam Sadiq Bridge - located close to KPT Flyover, will comprise of three lanes and shall also meet the need for smooth cargo flow between industrial areas of Karachi to seaport.

The meeting was further informed that it would also be linked to M-9 at Super Highway thus connecting to interior parts of the province.

The two ministers observed with satisfaction that Malir Expressway would be a significant addition to work being undertaken by the department local bodies for enhancement of traffic related infrastructure in Karachi.

Malir Expressway, part of series of public-partnership projects initiated by the Sindh Government (with many already and several others near completion) was decided to be undertaken with absolute transparency.

On the occasion the meeting further reviewed the 50 mega-watts power generation project for Karachi and it was observed that conversion of biodegradable waste for the scheme would also help towards cleanliness of Karachi.

Sindh Secretary for Local Bodies, Roashan Shaikh, Sindh Secretary for Energy Department, Mussadaq A Khan, KWSB Managing Director, Asad ullah Khan and Incharge, Public -Private Partnership Unit of provincial Fiance department, Khalid Shaikh were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Traffic Nasir Malir October National University From Government Karachi Port

Recent Stories

EU and WWF to celebrate Climate Diplomacy Day

11 minutes ago

ANF seizes 1440 kg drugs, rounded up five drug ped ..

7 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

7 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid lauds PM for presenting Kashmir issu ..

7 minutes ago

Excise and Taxation department to launch crackdown ..

2 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi appreciates issues raised b ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.