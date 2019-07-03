UrduPoint.com
Malir Police Arrest 2,881 Accused In Six Months

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 09:39 PM

Malir Police arrest 2,881 accused in six months

As many as 2,881 accused were arrested in cases of different nature of crimes during the last six months that is from January 1 to June 30 by District Malir Police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :As many as 2,881 accused were arrested in cases of different nature of crimes during the last six months that is from January 1 to June 30 by District Malir Police.

The accused are nominated in cases of street crimes, extortion, terrorism act, target killing, drug-peddling, child kidnappings, gutka mawa (Chewing tobbaco) and illegal weapons, claimed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir District Syed Irfan Ali Bahadur on Wednesday.

The Police have recovered a suicide jacket, 3 detonators, 56 Awan bomb, 663 pistols, 22 submachine guns, number of rounds 402.

274 kilograms Charas 4 kilo gram heroin, 988 Monds Gutka Mawa material, 115 motorbikes, 200 cell phones during the period of first six months of 2019.

SSP Irfan Bahdur while quoting a report about actions claimed that 71 police encounters were held with criminals. Five alleged high-profile criminals were killed and 21 were injured. He said that 48 missing childs were recovered.

