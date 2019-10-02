Malir police arrest nine suspects in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :District Malir police on Wednesday arrested nine suspected persons including Gutka/Mawa (Chewing tobacco) sellers, robbers and bike lifters.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Syed Muhammad Ali Raza in a statement informed that the police have also recovered huge quantity of Gutka/Mawa, illicit weapons, two stolen Motorcycle and a cell phone from their possession.

The FIRs are registered against the arrested suspects with the Memon Goth, Sukhan, Sachal, Quaidabad and Shah Latif police stations.