Malir Police Arrest Nine Suspects In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 05:36 PM

Malir police arrest nine suspects in Karachi

District Malir police on Wednesday arrested nine suspected persons including Gutka/Mawa (Chewing tobacco) sellers, robbers and bike lifters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :District Malir police on Wednesday arrested nine suspected persons including Gutka/Mawa (Chewing tobacco) sellers, robbers and bike lifters.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Syed Muhammad Ali Raza in a statement informed that the police have also recovered huge quantity of Gutka/Mawa, illicit weapons, two stolen Motorcycle and a cell phone from their possession.

The FIRs are registered against the arrested suspects with the Memon Goth, Sukhan, Sachal, Quaidabad and Shah Latif police stations.

