UrduPoint.com

Malir Police, District Admin Organize Medical Camp For Flood Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Malir police, district admin organize medical camp for flood victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Keeping in view the recent rain calamity in Sindh and arrival of flood-affected displaced persons, a free medical camp was organized by Sindh Police District Malir and district administration at Gadap City in Government Boys Higher Secondary school Deh Konkar, Gabol Stop.

A large number of internally displaced persons from every age group, comprising of females and children as well, got free of charge medical aid and treatment in the camp, said a news release on Friday.

Senior doctors, general physician, gynecologist, gastroenterologist, chest specialist, ENT, eye specialist, etc.

were present in the camp who checked hundreds of patients. Most of the patients were diagnosed with fever, weakness, malaria, etc.

At the camp, there was a facility for free diagnostics through Essa Lab, which obtained the samples and provided results to doctors on the spot. Free of charge medicines were also provided to the patients. Apart from this, all EPI vaccines were available along with the LHWs to vaccinate children and infants, it added.

The public facilitated by the free medical camp got a sigh of relief and expressed appreciation and gratitude to district Malir Police.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Gadap Malir All From Government

Recent Stories

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

5 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

14 hours ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

14 hours ago
 US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk h ..

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pent ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.