Malir Police, District Administration Distribute Ration Among Flood Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2022 | 09:44 PM

Malir police, district administration distribute ration among flood victims

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir and Deputy Commissioner Malir on Tuesday distributed ration bags among 1000 flood affected families of Kund Jhand and Moidaan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir and Deputy Commissioner Malir on Tuesday distributed ration bags among 1000 flood affected families of Kund Jhand and Moidaan.

According to spokesman for Malir Police, about 2000 people were examined by the doctors at a free medical camp organized for the flood victims jointly by district administration and the Malir police The government has declared Kund Jhand and Moidaan as calamity hit areas due to heavy rains and floods.

The streets damaged by rains and floods were partially restored for traffic with the use of heavy machinery by District Municipal Corporation and Deputy Commissioner Malir.

