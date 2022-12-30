UrduPoint.com

Mall Road Murree To Be Closed For Traffic On New Year's Eve

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Mall Road Murree to be closed for traffic on New Year's Eve

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :A traffic plan has been devised by the City Traffic Police in connection with New Year's Eve in Murree Circle, following orders from Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan.

According to DSP Traffic Murree, under the plan, Mall Road would be closed for vehicular traffic on New Year's Eve, and 270 traffic wardens would be deployed in Murree.

Underage drivers and motorcycle drivers without helmets or without registration plates would be banned, he said adding, strict action would be taken against the traffic rules violators.

Special diversion plan had also been formulated to avoid traffic mess near G.

P.O chowk, he said and informed that police pickets had also been set up on important roads of the town to facilitate the tourists and regulate heavy traffic load.

Special squads would also be on the roads to act against one-wheelers, car stunts and other rules violators, he added.

"Tourists and visitors are advised to cooperate with the traffic police and follow traffic rules strictly for their own safety and the safety of others," appealed DSP Irfan Haider.

He said that speeding in mountainous areas is dangerous and parking on roadsides should be avoided so traffic could flow smoothly.

