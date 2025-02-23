Open Menu

Mall Road Rwp To Remain Closed From Feb 24 For Construction Work Of Underpass

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Mall Road Rwp to remain closed from Feb 24 for construction work of underpass

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) City Traffic Police (CTP) have urged the citizens to use alternative route during construction work of the Mall Road underpass which would be started from Feb 24, Monday.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP have formulate a comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate the citizens. The construction work of the underpass on Rawalpindi Mall Road would be started from Feb 24, Monday.

During the construction work, the Mall Road will be temporarily closed from MH Hospital to TM Chowk and the traffic going from MH Chowk to TM Chowk will be shifted to Haider Road parallel to the Mall Road, from where traffic will be able to easily go towards Katchahri Chowk using Marri Chowk, Murree Road and Rashid Minhas Road.

No parking will be allowed on Haider Road and Murree Road up to the Jang Building U-turn.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima said that additional Traffic Wardens have also been deployed on alternative routes during the construction of the underpass so that the flow of traffic could be maintained and the citizens could be facilitated.

She further said that during the construction of the underpass, Senior Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, DSP Traffic VVIP and DSP Traffic Headquarters will be responsible for ensuring traffic flow on alternative routes.

The CTO urged the citizens to follow the instructions issued by the traffic police and in case of any kind of problem or difficulty, contact the social media handle of City Traffic Police Rawalpindi (@ctrwp) or helpline number 051-9274843.

CTP are taking all possible steps for the safe and comfortable travel of the citizens. The citizens are requested to use alternative routes during the construction, obey traffic rules, and contact the CTP immediately in case of any emergency.

