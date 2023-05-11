UrduPoint.com

Mall Road Saddar Closed For Vehicular Traffic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 12:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Mall Road Saddar is closed for all kind of vehicular traffic while other city roads including Murree Road are open.

A City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman said on Thursday that traffic was normal on city roads and Murree Road except Mall Road Saddar and some other roads in its surrounding area which were closed for all kind of vehicular traffic.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said that traffic police officers and wardens were in the field and regulating traffic on city roads.

CTP had finalized arrangements to control traffic load on alternate routes on different city roads in case of traffic diversion, he said.

Information about the traffic situation was being provided to the citizens through FM 88.6 and official social media pages, the CTO added.

The CTO also advised the citizens to travel with 15 to 20 minutes extra time to reach their destination in time and avoid any problem.

