Mall Road to be renovated in first phase of Dilkash Lahore Project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Mall Road will be renovated and beautified in first phase of 'Dilkash Lahore Project'.

According to Walled City of Lahore Authority sources here on Friday, this initiative is a part of making big cities of Punjab more beautiful. Local Government and Community Development Department has given beautification work to WCLA. The project will cost Rs 487.7 million from Charing Cross to Old Tollinton Market. Renovation work include restoration of buildings, providing facilities for pedestrians, illumination of buildings, undergrounding electricity wires and provision of dustbins.

Under this project, in phase 1 development of recreational areas including public gathering places, public sitting areas, electric work and traditional activities would be carried out.

The purpose of the initiative is to enhance the historic and aesthetic look of Mall Road Lahore and turn it into a tourist spot.

Sources said "Being the heart of Lahore, Mall Road has always been the center of attraction and this endeavor will further increase the beautification of the road."WCLA is excited to execute this project as it would help in reviving the old glory of Mall Road and its historic fabric.