Mall road to remain closed on Defence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ):City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have finalized all the arrangements to regulate traffic on Defence and Martyrs Day to be observed here on Sept 6 (Friday) while Mall Road Rawalpindi will remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Bin Ashraf, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi, under the traffic plan evolved for the Defence Day, the Mall Road will be closed from 5 AM to conclusion of the special programme.

A comprehensive traffic plan has been formulated for Sept 6 to ensure smooth movement of vehicular traffic, he said.

As many as 34 traffic assistants, 129 wardens officers, 12 inspectors along with six Deputy Superintendents of Police would be tasked with special duties to regulate traffic on alternate routes and ensure smooth flow of traffic on various city roads, he added.

He said he would personally monitor traffic arrangements. The Mall Road, T&T Chowk to Shalimar Chowk, Kashmir Road, T&T Chowk to Chungi 22, Tameezuddin Road, PC Hotel turn to CSD, Tufail Road and GHQ gate number 3 to Chungi 22, Iftikhar Janjua Road, University Chowk near EME Mess to GHQ and Masood Akhtar Kiani Road would remain closed for traffic from 5 AM until the conclusion of the function at GHQ.

He said traffic moving from Sadar to Shalimar Chowk to Peshawar Road would be diverted to Bank Road and reach Mall Road via MH Chowk. Traffic From MH Chowk to Katchery would be diverted towards Railway Road, Kamran Market, Mareer Chowk to reach Katchery Chowk. No traffic would be allowed towards Transit Camp and Roomi Road and from Military Accounts Office to Railway Road during the ceremony, he added.

He told that traffic coming from Westridge side would be moved towards Mall Road, Haider road. Whereas vehicles from MH would be diverted towards Railway Road and Haider Road.

While traffic from MH to Kutcheri Chowk would be turned towards Kamran Market, Kashmir Road, Mareer Chowk Traffic from Military Accounts Office would not be allowed to move towards Railway Road or Saddar. Moreover, vehicles coming from Chungi No 22 towards CMH or GHQ would not be allowed to move and would be directed to use alternative routes.

All vehicles moving on Murree Road to TM Road would be diverted on Lasania U turn towards Saifullah Lodhi Road. Vehicles coming from Tufail Road could use Tameezudin Road for going to CMH, Harley Street and Dheri Hassanabad, Lalazar and Adiala, he said.

The CTO informed that the citizens, in case of any difficulty can contact Traffic police Helpline 051-9272616.