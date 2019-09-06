UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mall Road To Remain Closed On Defence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:31 AM

Mall road to remain closed on Defence Day

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have finalized all the arrangements to regulate traffic on Defence and Martyrs Day to be observed here on Sept 6 (Friday) while Mall Road Rawalpindi will remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ):City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have finalized all the arrangements to regulate traffic on Defence and Martyrs Day to be observed here on Sept 6 (Friday) while Mall Road Rawalpindi will remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Bin Ashraf, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi, under the traffic plan evolved for the Defence Day, the Mall Road will be closed from 5 AM to conclusion of the special programme.

A comprehensive traffic plan has been formulated for Sept 6 to ensure smooth movement of vehicular traffic, he said.

As many as 34 traffic assistants, 129 wardens officers, 12 inspectors along with six Deputy Superintendents of Police would be tasked with special duties to regulate traffic on alternate routes and ensure smooth flow of traffic on various city roads, he added.

He said he would personally monitor traffic arrangements. The Mall Road, T&T Chowk to Shalimar Chowk, Kashmir Road, T&T Chowk to Chungi 22, Tameezuddin Road, PC Hotel turn to CSD, Tufail Road and GHQ gate number 3 to Chungi 22, Iftikhar Janjua Road, University Chowk near EME Mess to GHQ and Masood Akhtar Kiani Road would remain closed for traffic from 5 AM until the conclusion of the function at GHQ.

He said traffic moving from Sadar to Shalimar Chowk to Peshawar Road would be diverted to Bank Road and reach Mall Road via MH Chowk. Traffic From MH Chowk to Katchery would be diverted towards Railway Road, Kamran Market, Mareer Chowk to reach Katchery Chowk. No traffic would be allowed towards Transit Camp and Roomi Road and from Military Accounts Office to Railway Road during the ceremony, he added.

He told that traffic coming from Westridge side would be moved towards Mall Road, Haider road. Whereas vehicles from MH would be diverted towards Railway Road and Haider Road.

While traffic from MH to Kutcheri Chowk would be turned towards Kamran Market, Kashmir Road, Mareer Chowk Traffic from Military Accounts Office would not be allowed to move towards Railway Road or Saddar. Moreover, vehicles coming from Chungi No 22 towards CMH or GHQ would not be allowed to move and would be directed to use alternative routes.

All vehicles moving on Murree Road to TM Road would be diverted on Lasania U turn towards Saifullah Lodhi Road. Vehicles coming from Tufail Road could use Tameezudin Road for going to CMH, Harley Street and Dheri Hassanabad, Lalazar and Adiala, he said.

The CTO informed that the citizens, in case of any difficulty can contact Traffic police Helpline 051-9272616.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Martyrs Shaheed Murree Hotel Vehicles Road Bank Traffic Rawalpindi Saddar Market All From Defence Day

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, Russian Business Council eye furt ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah World Book Capital Office reviews emirate& ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Meeting of Arab Economic Council prais ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan internationalized Kashmi ..

11 minutes ago

One martyrs, eight injure in Quetta twin blast

11 minutes ago

WFP to Airlift Supplies From Panama to Establish L ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.