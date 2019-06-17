Malnutrition Claims 7 More Lives In Thar
Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:41 PM
Seven children have died due to malnutrition and various other diseases here in the district's Civil Hospital Mithi
THAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) : Seven children have died due to malnutrition and various other diseases here in the district's Civil Hospital Mithi.According to media reports , the ages of the victim children ranged between two days and three years and they died during past 24 hours.These casualties have brought the death toll to 38 this month and 386 this year.