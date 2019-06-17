UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malnutrition Claims 7 More Lives In Thar

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:41 PM

Malnutrition claims 7 more lives in Thar

Seven children have died due to malnutrition and various other diseases here in the district's Civil Hospital Mithi

THAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) : Seven children have died due to malnutrition and various other diseases here in the district's Civil Hospital Mithi.According to media reports , the ages of the victim children ranged between two days and three years and they died during past 24 hours.These casualties have brought the death toll to 38 this month and 386 this year.

Related Topics

Died Media

Recent Stories

Raheel Sharif gets one-year extension as IMCTC hea ..

4 minutes ago

PAL to pay tribute late Shuakat Manzoor in musical ..

31 seconds ago

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought be ..

33 seconds ago

Italy Seeks to Prevent Libyan Scenario in Venezuel ..

35 seconds ago

Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

41 seconds ago

Blogger Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.