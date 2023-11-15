Malnutrition programme reviewed

In a meeting of the UNICEF representatives and the officers of Integrated Reproductive Maternal Newborn, Child Health & Nutrition Programme (IRMNCH) the outcomes and observations of the screening campaign to check malnutrition in five districts of South Punjab last month reviewed

Chaired by Mehr Muhammad Hayat Lak, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department South Punjab, the results of the special screening camps set up in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan Districts affected by the floods last year and the methods of imparting nutrition awareness mechanism to the people living in remote areas and other issues were discussed.

Deputy Director IRMNCH Programmea Dr. Zohaib Hasan and UNICEF representative Dr. Uzma Bukhari while giving briefing with their team told that the screening campaign to check malnutrition among children, pregnant and lactating mothers in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Leyyah district were organised with the aim of scaling up nutrition services, detecting malnutrition at an earl stage and taking timely and effective action against it.

During the campaign, 2463409 children up to the age of five years and 76215 pregnant and lactating mothers, 246341 victims of acute malnutrition and 344877 moderate malnutrition were provided the health facilities while 2136000 people also voluntarily got registered themselves for screening during the campaign, told by the UNICEF team.

Addressing to the meeting, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department South Punjab, Mehr Muhammad Hayat Lak said that the services to check malnutrition should be provided in all the districts of South Punjab and people from rural as well as urban areas should also be involved in the nutritional needs programme.

He further said that UNICEF work for the health of children and women in remote areas is admirable, the service of relief to the suffering humanity should be ongoing and it should be continued in any case.

He appreciated the performance of the field staff for producing effective results despite difficulties in remote areas.

UNICEF team will be provided all necessary support by the department and all possible efforts will be made in collaboration with all the stakeholders to ensure timely delivery of medical facilities to the people at their doorsteps, the secretary added.