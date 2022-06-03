UrduPoint.com

Malpractices Led To Closure Of NBF's Readers Club: Rana Tanveer

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Malpractices led to closure of NBF's Readers Club: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday said malpractices had resulted into closure of the Readers Club of the National Book Foundation (NBF).

Unfortunately, a number of booksellers had become members of the Readers Club, who used to purchase books at 50 percent discounted prices and then sell the same at their shops on full rates, he said while responding to various queries in the Senate.

To overcome the illegal practice, the minister said, the NBF administration allowed everyone to buy the books on discounted prices from its bookshops.

Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui asked the minister to enhance the purchase limit of books, which presently was Rs 6,000. The purchase limit was low as the book prices were increasing, he added.

He proposed that the NBF administration should launch a massive drive to aware the people that now everyone could buy books at discounted rates.

To a query, Minister Rana Tanveer said the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a blessing in disguise as it brought technological reforms in the educational sector not only in Pakistan but also across the world.

During the pandemic, he said, e-learning was introduced which helped the students to continue their education through modern technology. Now both the teachers and the students knew how to resume teaching and learning processes during certain circumstances, he added.

The minister said for educational reforms they were studying the systems of different countries. Finland model was also under consideration because it focused on discussions among the students instead of teaching through books in a traditional way, he added.

He expressed the hope that there would be a visible change in teaching and learning process in future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate World Technology Education Buy Same Finland From

Recent Stories

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Mo ..

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Monday

2 hours ago
 Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Kh ..

Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

2 hours ago
 PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for f ..

PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for fans

3 hours ago
 CJP advises careful consideration for appointment ..

CJP advises careful consideration for appointment of NAB chairman

3 hours ago
 HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall ass ..

HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall assessment process: Senate told

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.