ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday said malpractices had resulted into closure of the Readers Club of the National Book Foundation (NBF).

Unfortunately, a number of booksellers had become members of the Readers Club, who used to purchase books at 50 percent discounted prices and then sell the same at their shops on full rates, he said while responding to various queries in the Senate.

To overcome the illegal practice, the minister said, the NBF administration allowed everyone to buy the books on discounted prices from its bookshops.

Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui asked the minister to enhance the purchase limit of books, which presently was Rs 6,000. The purchase limit was low as the book prices were increasing, he added.

He proposed that the NBF administration should launch a massive drive to aware the people that now everyone could buy books at discounted rates.

To a query, Minister Rana Tanveer said the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a blessing in disguise as it brought technological reforms in the educational sector not only in Pakistan but also across the world.

During the pandemic, he said, e-learning was introduced which helped the students to continue their education through modern technology. Now both the teachers and the students knew how to resume teaching and learning processes during certain circumstances, he added.

The minister said for educational reforms they were studying the systems of different countries. Finland model was also under consideration because it focused on discussions among the students instead of teaching through books in a traditional way, he added.

He expressed the hope that there would be a visible change in teaching and learning process in future.