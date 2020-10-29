Maluana Fazlur Rehman demands French products, trade boycott on country level

Pakistan Democratic Movement Chief (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman Thursday demanded the government of boycotting trade with France besides its products on national level in wake of profane caricatures and its president outburst against Islamophobia

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement Chief (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman Thursday demanded the government of boycotting trade with France besides its products on national level in wake of profane caricatures and its president outburst against Islamophobia.

Addressing a news conference here, he stated that almost all Arab and Muslim countries had already shunned French products by registering their protest.

The Jamaiat Ulema islam (F) Chief informed that entire Ummah was feeling unrest at French government role, adding that time had proven that The Muslims were peaceful people while the West was extremist.

"When a country injures others feelings in the name of liberty, it is just like declaring a war against it," he noted.

About PMD public meeting in Multan, he claimed that it would pull a mammoth gathering, adding that he had visited the city in connection with consultation on it.

"PDM will keep on holding processions across the country in future too.

It is duty of state to guarantee fool proof security for it," Fazl asserted.

He, however, stated that if state denied security, JUI (F) volunteers will provide us cover.

To a question, he replied that he was not aware of PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif schedule of returning to Pakistan.

To another question, the PDM chief answered that he was not in favour of in House Change.

Criticising Kashmir policy, Fazl informed that diplomacy was negligible on this issue. He suggested that PTI government should take principled stand on it in UN.

He condemned Peshawar Mosque blast, saying that the government had not provided security to it so far.

Regarding PML N leader capt (retd) Safdar arrest in Karachi, he alleged that it was an attempt to create differences among 11 parties alliance of PDM.

The local leaders of JUI-F were also present on the occasion.