(@imziishan)

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday said the Kashmir issue unfortunately got less and minimum media coverage due to Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) so-called Azadi march, thus undermining government's efforts and initiatives for Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday said the Kashmir issue unfortunately got less and minimum media coverage due to Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) so-called Azadi march , thus undermining government 's efforts and initiatives for Kashmir cause.

Addressing a press conference, he said Kashmir issue was being highlighted on national and global media due to hectic efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who internationalized the issue but this march did create a hype which sidelined the core Kashmir issue.

He said the prime minister had visited several countries and met their heads of state to plead Kashmiris' case in a befitting manner but it seemed that the JUI-F chief was somehow working against Kashmir cause.

He underlined the need for ascertaining the real beneficiary of Azadi March,and said this move would seriously damage Kashmiris cause and struggle.

Kashmirs, who had been fighting for freedom for the last 72 years, had rendered huge sacrifices and lost thousands of their loved ones for the cause of liberation, he added.

The minister said the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK) was critical as the lockdown and communication blackout had entered in its 82 days, adding some 4,000 leaders of Kashmir freedom movement were languishing in Indian jails.

"In Occupied Kashmir, children do not have access to their schools and people cannot go to hospitals and mosques as some 9,00,000 Indian soldiers have put Kashmiris under siege," he regretted.

He said Maulana Fazalur Rehman had been named as Chairman Kashmir Committee in the past under a conspiracy as some elements wanted to put the Kashmir issue on back burner.

Sarwar asserted that the JUI-F chief never highlighted Kashmir cause appropriately at any International forum which eventually reinforced India's stance and position on Kashmir.

The minister urged the Maulana to delink itself from the JUI's Indian chapter as they supported Indian government over Kashmir issue.

"Maulana should condemn and confront the JUI-Hind's statements," he added.

He said Maulana was apparently trying to sabotage Pakistan's efforts regarding Kashmir.

To a query, he said though the government had allowed the JUI-F for holding 'Azadi March' in the Federal Capital within the constitutional limits but strict action would be taken against those who would challenge writ of the state."We will not let anyone disturb the law and order in the country," he added.

He said the government would check JUI's baton-wielding force at district levels and not allow them to enter the capital city.

"Why Maulana has projected his baton-wielding force on social media to whom he wanted to give the message, when the FATF ( Financial Action Task Force) session was going on at that time" he questioned while blaming him for portraying the country's negative image at international level.

Sarwar said the government and entire nation would support the Maulana if he launched his Azadi march at the Line of Control to support Kashmiris.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif's health, he said the government did not oppose the bail of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) senior leader and had played positive role.

He said Nawaz Sharif was given bail on medical grounds and the government accepted the verdict, adding that the prime minister haddirected for ensuring provision of best healthcare facilities to thePML-N leader.