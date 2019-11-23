Mammoth flags of Pakistan, Kashmir hoisted to express solidarity with Kashmiris

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :A 170 meter long flag of Pakistan and 50 meter long flag of Kashmir was carried by hundreds of people who participated in an event to express solidarity with Kashmiris held here at Niaz cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The event was organized by the District Police Peace Committee.

A large number of students of the schools and colleges attended the event.

The participants chanted slogans to express their support for the freedom struggle of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.