UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mammoth Flags Of Pakistan, Kashmir Hoisted To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 09:13 PM

Mammoth flags of Pakistan, Kashmir hoisted to express solidarity with Kashmiris

A 170 meter long flag of Pakistan and 50 meter long flag of Kashmir was carried by hundreds of people who participated in an event to express solidarity with Kashmiris held here at Niaz Cricket Stadium on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :A 170 meter long flag of Pakistan and 50 meter long flag of Kashmir was carried by hundreds of people who participated in an event to express solidarity with Kashmiris held here at Niaz cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The event was organized by the District Police Peace Committee.

A large number of students of the schools and colleges attended the event.

The participants chanted slogans to express their support for the freedom struggle of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Police Event

Recent Stories

109,704 defective meters replaced during 2019-20

2 minutes ago

Gilgit-Baltistan folk artists mesmerize audience a ..

2 minutes ago

FPCCI calls for strategy for proper utilization of ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition's agitational politics can't hamper gov ..

22 minutes ago

Six new cases of dengue reported in Khyber Pakhtun ..

22 minutes ago

Landslides in West of Kenya Kill 37, Weather Condi ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.