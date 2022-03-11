Mammoth gathering at Dir Lower reflects people unshakable trust in PM leadership: Experts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The political and economic experts here Friday said the mammoth public gathering at Dir Lower reflected the people's overwhelming confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan told APP that participation of hundreds of thousands of people in the historic public meeting at Balumbutt addressed by the prime minister had again testified that people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa were supporting the prime minister and his policies.

He said the people wanted resolution of their problems and the no confidence motion would prove last nail in coffin of the opposition.

Bahadar Khan, Nazim Village Dheri Ishaq Nowshera said that Dir Lower's public gathering showed that people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa had rejected opposition no-confidence move.

"I questioned how opposition would pass no confidence motion when it lack majority in Parliament," he said, adding the time of sale and purchase of votes as we saw in Changa Manga in the past, had gone and now any lawmaker who change political loyalty would face the people's wrath.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Prisons Department, Malik Shafiullah Khan said opposition had tabled no confidence motion to protect its vested interests.

He said the no confidence move would remain unsuccessful as the prime minister was enjoying support of the Parliament.

The entire nation knew that who had purchased expansive properties in London and deceived masses on the name of islam in the past, he added.

Shafullah Khan said the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa fully supported policies of the prime minister and rejected negative politics of the opposition.

He said the prime minister had protected Pakistan's interest at every forum and put economy's back on right track, adding today the GDP and foreign reserves were moving in upward trajectory that was a positive sign.

The CM aide said public gathering to welcome the Prime Minister was unprecedented in the Dir Lower's history.

He said Dir and Swat Motorway was a gift of Prime Minister Imran Khan for people of Malakand Division including Dir Lower.

Dr Muhammad Naeem, Assistant Professor, Economics Department University of Swabi said despite of the record inflation and price hikes in world, he said prices of petroleum products were very low in the country, adding reduction of Rs10 per litre in prices of diesel and petroleum products besides Rs 5 per unit in electricity tariff was a significant relief of the government for people.

He said economic progress was linked with political stability and economy would adversely affect in case of political chaos in the country.