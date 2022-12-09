UrduPoint.com

Mammoth-sized Eagle 'Queen Of The Eastern Hemisphere' Dies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Mammoth-sized eagle 'Queen of the Eastern Hemisphere' dies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The South Asian region's mammoth-sized female imperial eagle, 'Queen of the Eastern Hemisphere', expired at the East Continental Falconry Pakistan on Friday.

Dr. Fraz Mian, a spokesperson for the Falconry, told APP on Friday that the three to four years old prime-sized bird held top scores of falconry genera, prominence, figure celebs and aesthetics to its credit. He said that royal bird's illustrious sized tarsus, far-flung wing span, outlying wing chord, excellent talon, preeminent head size, far stretching hallux claw and far pervasive were the features that distinguished it from its contemporary birds. He claimed that no bird of its size was currently found in falconries of the region including Afghanistan, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, etc. He said the outstanding bird, titled 'Queen of the Eastern Hemisphere', was a captive imperial, which died at the aviary of East Continental Falconry.

Dr. Fraz Mian said that the East Continental Falconry is dedicated to retaining the rare species, the unusual bloodlines and the distinct heritage of eagles, falcons, hawks and harriers.

It is one of the prime falconries of the region, dreamt up and maintained by Prof Dr Aurangzeb Hafi of Gujranwala, who is a multi-disciplinary researcher of postdoctoral studies in Asia.

East Continental Falconry & Aviary Pakistan is part of Aurangzeb Hafi's Ornithology Research Initiative. It is the prime and foremost explorative observatory of ornithology in South Asian region. Last year, Prof. Hafi was chronicled amongst 'Top of the Top 10' extravagantly towering silhouettes, who were shortlisted out of 1.6 million notables from over 190 countries by the 'Impact Hallmarks (IH)'.

The spokesperson said that the taxidermy process on the royal bird would be carried out soon, and it would be placed at the UNESCO museum after its exhibition at major urban centres of the country, including Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Afghanistan Sri Lanka Died Gujranwala Tarsus Eagle Nepal From Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

“Leave it alone,” Shoaib Malik responds to div ..

“Leave it alone,” Shoaib Malik responds to divorce rumors

10 minutes ago
 Pak Vs England: Pakistan score 107-2 in reply to E ..

Pak Vs England: Pakistan score 107-2 in reply to England for 281 runs

23 minutes ago
 PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

54 minutes ago
 President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

2 hours ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.