Mammoth-sized eagle 'Queen of the Eastern Hemisphere' dies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The South Asian region's mammoth-sized female imperial eagle, 'Queen of the Eastern Hemisphere', expired at the East Continental Falconry Pakistan on Friday.

Dr. Fraz Mian, a spokesperson for the Falconry, told APP on Friday that the three to four years old prime-sized bird held top scores of falconry genera, prominence, figure celebs and aesthetics to its credit. He said that royal bird's illustrious sized tarsus, far-flung wing span, outlying wing chord, excellent talon, preeminent head size, far stretching hallux claw and far pervasive were the features that distinguished it from its contemporary birds. He claimed that no bird of its size was currently found in falconries of the region including Afghanistan, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, etc. He said the outstanding bird, titled 'Queen of the Eastern Hemisphere', was a captive imperial, which died at the aviary of East Continental Falconry.

Dr. Fraz Mian said that the East Continental Falconry is dedicated to retaining the rare species, the unusual bloodlines and the distinct heritage of eagles, falcons, hawks and harriers.

It is one of the prime falconries of the region, dreamt up and maintained by Prof Dr Aurangzeb Hafi of Gujranwala, who is a multi-disciplinary researcher of postdoctoral studies in Asia.

East Continental Falconry & Aviary Pakistan is part of Aurangzeb Hafi's Ornithology Research Initiative. It is the prime and foremost explorative observatory of ornithology in South Asian region. Last year, Prof. Hafi was chronicled amongst 'Top of the Top 10' extravagantly towering silhouettes, who were shortlisted out of 1.6 million notables from over 190 countries by the 'Impact Hallmarks (IH)'.

The spokesperson said that the taxidermy process on the royal bird would be carried out soon, and it would be placed at the UNESCO museum after its exhibition at major urban centres of the country, including Lahore.