MA/MSc Exams To Start From August 13

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

MA/MSc exams to start from August 13

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The first and second annual examinations of MA/MSc (part wise & composite) 2021 and 2020 will commence under the aegis of the Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), here from August 13, 2021.

According to Additional Controller Examinations GCUF Jawad Anjum, the roll number slips have been issued to all students while the same are also available on the university website and the candidates can download their slips through student portal.

He said that the exams will continue till Sept 23, 2021 and all students are advised to bring their own hand sanitizers and facemasks because their entry will not be allowed in the examination centre without these items.

More information in this regard can be obtained through 041-9200883 or visiting university website www.gcuf.edu.pk, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

