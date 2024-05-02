MA,MSc, M.Com Final Exams To Start From May 13 In Sukkur AIOU Center: Musvi
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Regional Director, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur Regio, Atta Hussain Mausvi on Thursday informed that the examination schedule of M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, MBA/MPA (Commonwealth of Learning), MLIS, M.
Ed and Postgraduate programs offered in semester autumn 2023 will start on May 13 and will continue till June 13.
The date sheet is uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and roll number slips have been uploaded.
Musvi instructed the relevant staff of the AIOU Sukkur center to ensure transparency and provide all necessary facilities to the students during the examinations.
