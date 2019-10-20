MA/MSc, M.Com, MEd exams from Oct 22

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::The first annual examinations of MA/MSc, M.Com 2019 and M.Ed Supplementary Exams 2018 will commence from October 22, 2019 under the aegis of Govt College University Faisalabad (GCUF).

According to GCU controller examination, roll number slips have been dispatched to all candidates on their postal addresses.

He said 13,222 students will appear in MA/MSc exams while 300 students will appear in MCom and MEd exams.

For the purpose, 60 examination centers have been set up in various cities where mobile inspectors and special squads will pay surprise visits.

He said students can also download their roll number slips from university website. More information in this regard can be obtained through 041-9200883 or visiting university website www.gcuf.edu.pk.