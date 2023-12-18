Open Menu

Mamtazabad Police Recover Abducted Child Safely

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2023 | 11:30 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Mamtazabad police station safely recovered a four years old child, who was kidnapped for ransom here, police said.

The action was taken after registration the case number 2893 by the parents with the said police station.

According to RPO, Sohail Chaudhary modern technology was used to recover the minor named Abdul Wahab immediately after the abduction.

Special teams from CIA and CRO and IT departments took part in the recovery process, added the RPO.

The main accused associated with the offense, Fiaz Sanjrani was arrested from Taunsa, DG Khan.

