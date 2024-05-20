Man, 1 Buffalo, 3 Calves Killed In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 07:37 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) A young man, along with one buffalo and 3 calves, was killed in a road accident in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that a speeding trailer hit a mini truck loaded with animals near GMSA Factory FIEDMC Area Chak Jhumra.
As a result, a cattle dealer, Muhammad Shehzad (45), received serious injuries and died on the spot while one buffalo and 3 calves were also killed in this accident.
Rescue 1122 handed over the body to area police which started investigation after dispatching it to mortuary, he added.
