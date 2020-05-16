Man, 2 teenagers killed in separate incidents

A biker and two teenagers were killed in two separate incidents, while three others were injured seriously

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :A biker and two teenagers were killed in two separate incidents, while three others were injured seriously.

According to details, two persons including a teenager boy were killed in the first incident when a rickshaw hit their bike near Allaudinke Chatha village.

According to Rescue-1122, 35-year-old villager Ali Muhammad, along with 13-year-old Farasat Ali, was on the way to his village when an auto-rickshaw hit them. Both were killed on-the spot. The three-wheeler also overturned and thee persons sitting in it including Manzoor Ahmad, Asad Shahzad and Javed were seriously injured.

They were shifted to the Trauma Centre. The police have registered a case.

In the second incident, a 14-year-old girl, Tanzeela, was hit to death by a stray bullet at the house of her neighbour in Kaleke Mandi Friday night.

According to rescue sources, the deceased was visiting the house of her neighbour as usual when a stray bullet hit her. She died before any medical aid could be made available to her. The dead body was shifted to the morgue for legal formalities. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons.