Man abducted found dead in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) -:A man abducted earlier was found dead in the area of Dijkot police station here.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that 28-year-old Ashraf,son of Arshad, r/o chak no.31-GB was abducted from his house about 6 days ago.

His parents searched him and reported to the Sitiana police.

Meanwhile, some passersby spotted a body floating in Rakh Branch Canal and informed Dijkot police.

The police reached the spot and fished out the body which was later identified as Arshad.

The police shifted the body to the mortuary and further investigation was underway.