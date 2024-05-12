Man Abducted From Wah
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 07:40 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) A man was abducted within the limits of Wah Police Station. Noor Bibi has reported to the police that her husband, Sakhi Khan, went on his motorcycle for some work on May 7 but did not return home as someone abducted him. Police registered a case and launched a haunt to recover the abducted man.
APP/azh/378
