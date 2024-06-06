Open Menu

Man Abducted In Taxila

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Man abducted in Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A man was kidnapped by unknown individuals in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police station on Thursday.

According to the police, the suspect's brother-in-law, Abdul Rehman Kazmi reported the incident, stating that 33 years old Jawad was taken by unknown persons outside of his house for work.

The Taxila Police have registered a case and launched a search operation to trace out and rescue the abducted individual.

