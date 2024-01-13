Man abducted near police station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) A man was abducted with his car, a few yards away from the police station and later thrown out on the Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) near Swabi on Saturday.

According to the police sources, Munsaf Hussain Shah was going in his car when armed bandits intercepted him.

Later the armed bandits threw him on the motorway after depriving him of his car, cell phones and valuables.

Police registered a case against an unknown gang and launched investigations.

