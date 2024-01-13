Man Abducted Near Police Station
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2024 | 10:03 PM
A man was abducted with his car, a few yards away from the police station and later thrown out on the Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) near Swabi on Saturday
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) A man was abducted with his car, a few yards away from the police station and later thrown out on the Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) near Swabi on Saturday.
According to the police sources, Munsaf Hussain Shah was going in his car when armed bandits intercepted him.
Later the armed bandits threw him on the motorway after depriving him of his car, cell phones and valuables.
Police registered a case against an unknown gang and launched investigations.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
DBA Faisalabad new office-bearers elected
WSSC holds walk to raise awareness about cleanliness
Married woman abducted
Sindh govt initiated "Strengthening Social Protection Delivery System Programme ..
Financial support for journalist facing emergency situations on cards: Caretaker ..
Kashmir Freedom Movement activist Abdul Hamid Nizami remembered on his 25th deat ..
CM KP assures steps for promotion of squash in KP
Health minister promises more medical facilities in govt hospitals
Two young man killed in encounter
Progress of development schemes of South Punjab reviewed
Community policing can play vital role in crime prevention: DIG Hazara
PPP to introduce dynamic economic plan: Bilawal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DBA Faisalabad new office-bearers elected3 minutes ago
-
WSSC holds walk to raise awareness about cleanliness3 minutes ago
-
Married woman abducted3 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt initiated "Strengthening Social Protection Delivery System Programme in 15 districts: Min ..2 minutes ago
-
Financial support for journalist facing emergency situations on cards: Caretaker Sindh Information M ..8 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Freedom Movement activist Abdul Hamid Nizami remembered on his 25th death anniversary8 minutes ago
-
Health minister promises more medical facilities in govt hospitals8 minutes ago
-
Two young man killed in encounter8 minutes ago
-
Progress of development schemes of South Punjab reviewed8 minutes ago
-
Community policing can play vital role in crime prevention: DIG Hazara8 minutes ago
-
PPP to introduce dynamic economic plan: Bilawal26 minutes ago
-
National exhibition of paintings begins26 minutes ago