Man Abducted, Tortured To Death

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Man abducted, tortured to death

A man was abducted and tortured to death in Malikabad area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station.

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :A man was abducted and tortured to death in Malikabad area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station.

Adeel Akhter, a driver reported to police that he, along with his cleaner, Asif Khan, was going to his house when Kamran Khan intercepted them and forced them at gunpoint towards his house, and subjected them to torture.

He added that he somehow fled and narrated the ordeal to the police, he said, adding that when he reached along with cops, he found tortured body of Khan lying on the floor while the predator, Kamran, was fled from the scene.

Police shifted the body to THQ hospital for autopsy.

