Man abducted,killed by friend

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Saddar police station recovered a body of an abducted youth from sewerage drain in Jaranwala and arrested one abductor, while his accomplice was at large.

Police said here on Sunday that 20-year-old Faisal,son of Abdul Lateef, resident of chak no 107-GB and his friend Rizwan r/o Multan were working in Habibiyya Textile Mills.On the day of incident, both went to mill but the victim Faisal didnot return. His father received a call in which the abductor demanded cash amounting to Rs 2 million.

Abdul Lateef informed the police and the team recovered a body of kidnapped Faisal.

According to medical reports,the accused killed the abductee by strangulating his throat and threw the body in a sewerage channel.

The police started investigation on scientific lines and traced out whereabouts of the accused through their mobile phone location.

The police arrested accused Rizwan from Adda Khurarianwala workshop where he was residing in a rented house and during initial interrogation the accused confessed the crime.

Further investigation was underway.