UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Abducted,killed By Friend

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 02:20 PM

Man abducted,killed by friend

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Saddar police station recovered a body of an abducted youth from sewerage drain in Jaranwala and arrested one abductor, while his accomplice was at large.

Police said here on Sunday that 20-year-old Faisal,son of Abdul Lateef, resident of chak no 107-GB and his friend Rizwan r/o Multan were working in Habibiyya Textile Mills.On the day of incident, both went to mill but the victim Faisal didnot return. His father received a call in which the abductor demanded cash amounting to Rs 2 million.

Abdul Lateef informed the police and the team recovered a body of kidnapped Faisal.

According to medical reports,the accused killed the abductee by strangulating his throat and threw the body in a sewerage channel.

The police started investigation on scientific lines and traced out whereabouts of the accused through their mobile phone location.

The police arrested accused Rizwan from Adda Khurarianwala workshop where he was residing in a rented house and during initial interrogation the accused confessed the crime.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Multan Police Police Station Mobile Jaranwala Saddar Sunday Textile From Million

Recent Stories

Success for Houbara Fund, Wildlife Institute of In ..

2 hours ago

Dubai labour affairs committee delivers COVID-19 a ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Mauritania in fight again ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 19, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.