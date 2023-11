(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) An elderly man died after he shot himself accidentally while cleaning the gun here at Doaana Kanju in Sahiwal police limits on Tuesday.

Police said that Muhammad Ejaz (65) was cleaning his loaded gun, when a fire went off which resulted his on the spot death.

Further investigation was under way.