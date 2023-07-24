Open Menu

Man Accused For Dual Murders Arrested

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 10:14 PM

The Hatri police have arrested the suspect who allegedly axed to death his sister-in-law and her son over a trifling domestic dispute in their residence in village Ghailu Noonari on July 23

The police spokesman informed that the suspect Dhani Bux Noonari was arrested during patrolling by the jurisdiction's police in the Hatri area.

He added that the police also recovered the axe which was used in the killings.

According to him, his victim Mohsin Noonari died on the spot while his mother Irshad Noonari succumbed to injuries in Liaquat University Hospital where Mohsin's wife was also admitted with identical injuries.

The spokesman said Noonari was a serial killer who had earlier killed his own wife and son.

The incident's FIR was lodged at Hatri police station on the complaint of Mohsin's sister.

