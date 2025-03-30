Man accused for killing brother in law arrested

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Qasimabad police in a raid, have arrested the suspect who had allegedly killed his brother in law over a petty domestic issue.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Sunday that the suspect Sher Muhammad alias Sheru Jamali had allegedly killed Niaz Ali Jamali by hitting him on his head with a wooden stick.

He added that the suspect, who was booked in the murder FIR at PS Qasimabad under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code, had escaped after fatally injuring Niaz Ali who later died in the hospital.

The incident had happened in Anwar Villas area in Qasimabad at the suspect's residence which the slain man had visited to bring back his annoyed wife.