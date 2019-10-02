Man accused in child murder case arrested in Lahore

A man allegedly involved in sodomy cum murder of a minor boy was arrested by Tarkhani police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :A man allegedly involved in sodomy cum murder of a minor boy was arrested by Tarkhani police.

A police spokesman told APP on Wednesday that Tarkhani police had received information late night that body of a minor boy was spotted in fields near chak 228-GB.

The police launched investigation as the deceased was identified as 8-year-old Saad Mustafa,resident of chak 228-GB,who was killed after unnatural offence.

On receiving information, CPO Azhar Akram and SSP Operation Ali Raza reached the spot and directed the police to trace out whereabouts of the accused.

The police investigated the case on scientific lines and took Qasim Khan son of Rana Khadim of the same locality into custody over suspicion and the accused during interrogation confessed the offence.

The police arrested the accused and investigation was under way.