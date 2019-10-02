UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Accused In Child Murder Case Arrested In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 03:56 PM

Man accused in child murder case arrested in Lahore

A man allegedly involved in sodomy cum murder of a minor boy was arrested by Tarkhani police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :A man allegedly involved in sodomy cum murder of a minor boy was arrested by Tarkhani police.

A police spokesman told APP on Wednesday that Tarkhani police had received information late night that body of a minor boy was spotted in fields near chak 228-GB.

The police launched investigation as the deceased was identified as 8-year-old Saad Mustafa,resident of chak 228-GB,who was killed after unnatural offence.

On receiving information, CPO Azhar Akram and SSP Operation Ali Raza reached the spot and directed the police to trace out whereabouts of the accused.

The police investigated the case on scientific lines and took Qasim Khan son of Rana Khadim of the same locality into custody over suspicion and the accused during interrogation confessed the offence.

The police arrested the accused and investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Murder Police Man Same

Recent Stories

Russia S-500 air missile system tested in Syria

2 minutes ago

Awareness event to promote organ donation culture ..

2 minutes ago

Jammu & Kashmir internationally recognized dispute ..

3 minutes ago

Lavrov Hopes for UN Unbiased Support to Syrian Con ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Hopes for Clarity on Normandy Summit After ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber hosts high-level European business d ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.