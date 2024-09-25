Open Menu

Man Accused Of Attacking TikToker Arrested At Airport

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Punjab Police Special Operations Cell has achieved another success through timely action. Police team thwarted an attempt by the accused that attacked famous TikToker Samina in Gujranwala to flee abroad.

With the help of the FIA, the accused was arrested at the Sialkot airport.

Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that the accused, Sultan Ahmed, is the real brother of complainant. He was attempting to escape to Oman from Sialkot Airport. Punjab Police had included the accused details in the PNIL (Provincial National Identification list).

With the help of the FIA, police apprehended the accused before he could board the flight.

Punjab Police Spokesperson further explained that Sultan Ahmed had carried out a deadly attack on TikToker Samina last month in the Qila Didar Singh area of Gujranwala. An FIR regarding the incident has been registered at the Qila Didar Singh police station.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the RPO Gujranwala and CPO Gujranwala for their successful action.

He instructed that legal proceedings be expedited to ensure the suspect receives a strict penalty.

