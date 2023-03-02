UrduPoint.com

Man Accused Of Killing Four People Arrested In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Man accused of killing four people arrested in Abbottabad

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail on Thursday said that police have traced and arrested the accused involved in the killing of four members of the same family

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail on Thursday said that police have traced and arrested the accused involved in the killing of four members of the same family.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at his office here.

Umar Tufail further said that the four persons including mother, daughter, and 2 sons were brutally tortured and killed then the house was set on fire in Gali Banyan an area of Nawan Shahr police station to destroy the evidence, unfortunately, the accused was the real cousin of three children, he committed the crime on relationship dispute.

The DPO while giving the details of the incident said that on February 9, 2023, four family members including a wife, daughter, and two sons were burnt alive in Gali Banyan an area of Nawan Shahr police station.

The DPO has formed a special investigation team comprising the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), SP Investigation, and SHO Nawan Shahr police station Sardar Wajid, the team while using modern techniques started an investigation to find out the truth behind the death of innocent people and traced the blind murder.

The DPO said that the team arrested many people and interrogated them, finally, a close relative Jawad alias Jaidi son of Muhammad Mushtaq resident of Gali Baniyan confessed to the killing of the four people during the investigation.

He said that the according to the preliminary investigation, the accused first killed the victims by strangling them over a relationship dispute, later stole 5 tolas of gold, and 275,000 cash, then set the house on fire to erase the evidence and hide the theft in order to cover up his crime. Nawanshahr Police has registered a case under section 302-380-436-427-209 and continued the investigation.

The heirs of the victims and the father of the children, Khalid Abbasi, were also present at the press conference.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police Abbottabad Police Station Wife Same February Gold Family

Recent Stories

China urges commercial creditors, multilateral fin ..

China urges commercial creditors, multilateral financial institutions to help Pa ..

4 minutes ago
 Investopia’s Annual Conference 2nd edition begin ..

Investopia’s Annual Conference 2nd edition begins in Abu Dhabi

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to increase local, foreign investme ..

Pakistan needs to increase local, foreign investment:oard of Investment (BoI) Ad ..

25 minutes ago
 EU Calls for Peaceful Transfer of Power in Nigeria ..

EU Calls for Peaceful Transfer of Power in Nigeria After Electoral Results Annou ..

20 minutes ago
 China Ready to Cooperate With US on Reducing Trade ..

China Ready to Cooperate With US on Reducing Trade Restrictions - Commerce Minis ..

20 minutes ago
 US 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Somalia's Progres ..

US 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Somalia's Progress in Fighting Al-Shabab - Afri ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.