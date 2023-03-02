Man accused of killing four people arrested in Abbottabad

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail on Thursday said that police have traced and arrested the accused involved in the killing of four members of the same family

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at his office here.

Umar Tufail further said that the four persons including mother, daughter, and 2 sons were brutally tortured and killed then the house was set on fire in Gali Banyan an area of Nawan Shahr police station to destroy the evidence, unfortunately, the accused was the real cousin of three children, he committed the crime on relationship dispute.

The DPO while giving the details of the incident said that on February 9, 2023, four family members including a wife, daughter, and two sons were burnt alive in Gali Banyan an area of Nawan Shahr police station.

The DPO has formed a special investigation team comprising the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), SP Investigation, and SHO Nawan Shahr police station Sardar Wajid, the team while using modern techniques started an investigation to find out the truth behind the death of innocent people and traced the blind murder.

The DPO said that the team arrested many people and interrogated them, finally, a close relative Jawad alias Jaidi son of Muhammad Mushtaq resident of Gali Baniyan confessed to the killing of the four people during the investigation.

He said that the according to the preliminary investigation, the accused first killed the victims by strangling them over a relationship dispute, later stole 5 tolas of gold, and 275,000 cash, then set the house on fire to erase the evidence and hide the theft in order to cover up his crime. Nawanshahr Police has registered a case under section 302-380-436-427-209 and continued the investigation.

The heirs of the victims and the father of the children, Khalid Abbasi, were also present at the press conference.