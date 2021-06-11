UrduPoint.com
Man Accused Of Opening Fire At Shop Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 02:06 PM

Man accused of opening fire at shop held

Jalilabad Police Station claimed to have arrested an accused of opening fire at tyre's shop in broad daylight and recovered weapon from his possession

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Jalilabad Police Station claimed to have arrested an accused of opening fire at tyre's shop in broad daylight and recovered weapon from his possession.

Shopkeeper Muhammad Asif, son of Abdur Razaq, alleged that the man identified as Numan, son of Nazar Hussain Kumbho, demanded ransom money from his brother named Sajid by telephone call.Upon denial, the accused being stated to be nephew of the owner, came up on motorbike to hold firing on his shop.

Neither happening of any causality nor injury was reported to anyone since no body was present in the shop. The attacker escaped the scene soon after after committing crime.

According to SP cantt division Kamran Amir, police succeeded to arrest the accused just few hours of the incident. He was booked in FIR on report of shopkeeper, the real uncle.

Further investigation was underway.

Accused was said to be resident of Tippu Sultan Colony situated near Sabzi Mandi.

