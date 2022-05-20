UrduPoint.com

Man Accused Of Raping Divorced Woman Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 10:29 PM

The Rawat Police, in a major operation on Friday, arrested a man accused of raping a divorced woman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The Rawat Police, in a major operation on Friday, arrested a man accused of raping a divorced woman.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, the victim had lodged a compliant with Rawat Police that Mubashir forcibly entered her house and raped her.

The Rawat Police immediately registered a case and arrested the accused Mubashir, the SHO Rawat Police Station said, adding that the medical process was being carried out.

SP Saddar Ahmed Zanir Cheema, while praising the Rawat Police, said that incidents of physical abuse and violence against women and children were intolerable, and Rawalpindi Policy was committed to bring such culprits to justice.

