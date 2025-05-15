Man Acquitted In Harassment Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Multan Additional Sessions Judge Multan, Haider Ali Khan, acquitted the accused, Muhammad Naeem, in a case involving alleged harassment of a 12-year-old girl, citing insufficient evidence.
The accused was represented by Advocate Rana Amjad Ali Amjad. The case had been registered at Seetal Mari Police Station, Multan.
During the proceedings, the prosecution failed to establish the charges. Witness statements were found to be contradictory, and the DNA report also came back negative. It was further revealed that the complainant had a personal grudge against the accused, as he, along with local residents, had previously submitted applications alleging that she was operating a brothel.
Due to the lack of conclusive evidence and discrepancies in the prosecution's case, the honorable court acquitted Muhammad Naeem with honor.
