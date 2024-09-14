Open Menu

Man Acquitted In Sisters Killing Case

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Man acquitted in sisters killing case

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The court acquitted a man in sisters killing case after submission of affidavit of reconciliation by his parents.

According to police, the accused, Basit, had killed his minor sisters in Thermal Colony here in July 18, 2023.

The bodies of seven-year-old Abhiya Fatima, eight-year-old Zahra and 11-year-old Arisha were found with their throats slit in a quarter adjacent to their home. The matter was reported immediately with the local police station which started investigation.

As a result of an inquiry, police arrested Abdul Basit, the sibling of the killed girls after a short investigation.

The killer confessed to the crime after which the murder challan was put up in the court.

On Saturday, the court exonerated the killer after his parents submitted an affidavit stating that they had forgiven their son.

DPO Hasnain Haider said the written order of the judgment was being awaited and added that an appeal against the decision would be filed.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Man July Court

Recent Stories

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

3 hours ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

3 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

8 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

16 hours ago
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

16 hours ago
 United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote ..

United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..

18 hours ago
 Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

21 hours ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

21 hours ago
 Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

22 hours ago
 South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan