Man Acquitted In Sisters Killing Case
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The court acquitted a man in sisters killing case after submission of affidavit of reconciliation by his parents.
According to police, the accused, Basit, had killed his minor sisters in Thermal Colony here in July 18, 2023.
The bodies of seven-year-old Abhiya Fatima, eight-year-old Zahra and 11-year-old Arisha were found with their throats slit in a quarter adjacent to their home. The matter was reported immediately with the local police station which started investigation.
As a result of an inquiry, police arrested Abdul Basit, the sibling of the killed girls after a short investigation.
The killer confessed to the crime after which the murder challan was put up in the court.
On Saturday, the court exonerated the killer after his parents submitted an affidavit stating that they had forgiven their son.
DPO Hasnain Haider said the written order of the judgment was being awaited and added that an appeal against the decision would be filed.
Recent Stories
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Newly elected PPP member takes oath1 minute ago
-
World First Aid Day marked in Sargodha11 minutes ago
-
10,000 saplings planted in Sargodha to turn it green11 minutes ago
-
CM Advisor appointed `Health Minister’ KP21 minutes ago
-
Climate Change disrupts clothing sales also21 minutes ago
-
CM condemns Khuchlak blast21 minutes ago
-
NA session commences21 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns blast near Police mobile on Bostan Road in Kuchlak21 minutes ago
-
Two police officials die in Kuchlak blast21 minutes ago
-
Five dead ,15 injured as passenger coach plunges into ditch in Sherani21 minutes ago
-
Training workshop held at BZU sub campus31 minutes ago
-
Two drug-dealers arrested31 minutes ago