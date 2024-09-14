Man acquitted in sisters killing case

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The court acquitted a man in sisters killing case after submission of affidavit of reconciliation by his parents.

According to police, the accused, Basit, had killed his minor sisters in Thermal Colony here in July 18, 2023.

The bodies of seven-year-old Abhiya Fatima, eight-year-old Zahra and 11-year-old Arisha were found with their throats slit in a quarter adjacent to their home. The matter was reported immediately with the local police station which started investigation.

As a result of an inquiry, police arrested Abdul Basit, the sibling of the killed girls after a short investigation.

The killer confessed to the crime after which the murder challan was put up in the court.

On Saturday, the court exonerated the killer after his parents submitted an affidavit stating that they had forgiven their son.

DPO Hasnain Haider said the written order of the judgment was being awaited and added that an appeal against the decision would be filed.