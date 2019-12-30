UrduPoint.com
Man Alleged Veteran Doctor For Death Of His 13 Pets

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) A resident of Islamabad has alleged that a veteran doctor based in Islamabad has allegedly killed 13 of his pet cats during treatment and has appealed to district health officer Islamabad to take notice of the incident.

Javed Khursheed, a resident of Sector E-7, told this correspondent that since last few months, he had been brought 13 cats at the clinic of Dr Ikram M Rana, located in Blue Area, and none of his pet could not recover and died one after another with the gape of few years.The doctor had charged hundreds of thousands of rupees on the name of treatment, adding that he didn't deliver reports of many of his recommended tests.Khursheed appealed the district health officer Islamabad to take notice of the criminal negligence of the doctor and serve him with justice.He said instead of recovering health all of his cats died after few days, adding that similar issue happened with rest of his cats.

He blamed that the doctor suggested many unnecessary tests during treatment and when he asked for the reports, he was told that the tests were computer generated and have been reviewed on screen.When this correspondent contacted the veteran doctor Ikram M Rana, he denied allegations and said Khursheed used domestic remedies to cure his cats and when their health got critical, he brought them to his clinic and despite his hard efforts the animal could not be cured.Ikram said blaming doctors for his own faults is an old habit of the man and he had registered a case against another veteran doctor in the past.

He said that he is among the senior doctors of Pakistan if he goes for wrong diagnosing who will come at his clinic for their pet treatment.He will defend himself at every platform, he said.

