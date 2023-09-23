Man allegedly commits suicide by jumping before train

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :A person allegedly committed suicide by suddenly jumping before a speeding train near Seetal Marri railway track here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a person named Muhammad Waqas resident of Sharif Pura jumped before the train near Seetal Marri railway track and died on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and handed over the body to heirs in the presence of local police.