Man Allegedly Commits Suicide By Jumping From Roof
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2023 | 11:00 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :A person allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the roof of a house near Hassan Parwana Road on Saturday.
According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call that a person jumped from the roof and committed suicide.
Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and found a man dead who jumped from the roof.
The body was shifted to Nishtar Hospital and the police were also informed.
The deceased was identified as Nadeem Yousf s/o Semyol.