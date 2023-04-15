Man allegedly commits suicide by jumping from roof

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :A person allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the roof of a house near Hassan Parwana Road on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call that a person jumped from the roof and committed suicide.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and found a man dead who jumped from the roof.

The body was shifted to Nishtar Hospital and the police were also informed.

The deceased was identified as Nadeem Yousf s/o Semyol.