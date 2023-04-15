UrduPoint.com

Man Allegedly Commits Suicide By Jumping From Roof

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Man allegedly commits suicide by jumping from roof

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :A person allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the roof of a house near Hassan Parwana Road on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call that a person jumped from the roof and committed suicide.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and found a man dead who jumped from the roof.

The body was shifted to Nishtar Hospital and the police were also informed.

The deceased was identified as Nadeem Yousf s/o Semyol.

Related Topics

Dead Police Road Suicide Man From

Recent Stories

LSaudi Envoy reiterates KSA's commitment to build ..

LSaudi Envoy reiterates KSA's commitment to build long-term ties with Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 US, Japan Conduct Joint Air Escort Fighter-Bomber ..

US, Japan Conduct Joint Air Escort Fighter-Bomber Exercise - INDOPACCOM

11 hours ago
 Tsitsipas' title defence ended by Fritz in Monte C ..

Tsitsipas' title defence ended by Fritz in Monte Carlo

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.