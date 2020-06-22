Man allegedly commits suicide over debt burden

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :A hotel owner allegedly committed suicide near Dewan Sugar Mills.

According to details, police found the body of a man in a village Budho talpur near Dewan Sugar Mills, identified as Dawood Samejo.

Police handed over dead body to the heirs after completing legal formalties.

Sources said that hotel owner was under stress over closure of business due to lockdown and debt burden.