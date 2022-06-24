Man allegedly commits suicide over domestic dispute

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :A person allegedly committed suicide by opening fire on himself over some domestic dispute in Mumtazabad area on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, control room has received a call that a person has opened fire and committed suicide at Central jail chowk Mumtazabad area over domestic issue.

The rescue team rushed to the spot and found a person dead into the house. The family members said that the victim has shoot himself with pistol.

The deceased was identified as 53 years old Muhammad Naveed Shah s/o Mubarak Ali Shah.

Police concerned started investigation into the incident.