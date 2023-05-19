Man allegedly commits suicide over domestic dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :A man allegedly committed suicide over a domestic dispute, here on Friday.

According to details, a person namely Khizar Nazeer, a resident of 485/EB was upset due to domestic problems.

On the incident day, he consumed poisonous pills after a quarrel.

He was then shifted to Tehsil headquarters hospital in critical condition but he couldn't survive.