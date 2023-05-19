Man Allegedly Commits Suicide Over Domestic Dispute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 01:40 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :A man allegedly committed suicide over a domestic dispute, here on Friday.
According to details, a person namely Khizar Nazeer, a resident of 485/EB was upset due to domestic problems.
On the incident day, he consumed poisonous pills after a quarrel.
He was then shifted to Tehsil headquarters hospital in critical condition but he couldn't survive.